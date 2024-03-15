It's all a little awks and dawks, but is this the best season of MAFS ever?

But anyways, now Richard reminds me of the many (two) men I've been on a date with in the past 10 years. They want to be desired, they want to be wanted ... Men who think they've been doing everything you've wanted them to do ... Men who cut you off because they're not listening, accusing you of never being into them ... and don't realise how pathetic they are sounding, turning it all back on you. Blaming everything on you, and your past relationships. It's never their fault. (Did I say I was triggered?)