Should I stay or should I go? What MAFS teaches us about toxic relationships

And then there was Ellie, who said leave, and Ben, who said stay. Didn't they go through a rollercoaster week? They moved into separate apartments, he wrote her a song, she took him back, and then he wrote a list of all the things he didn't like about her. Like she wore make-up and was from the Gold Coast. Doesn't that rule out 69 per cent of all MAFS contestants, ever? We all know she ends up with Tim anyway. Not much of an upgrade.