The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The world existed before 2000: won't somebody please pay attention to Gen X

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
January 20 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Perhaps it's a sign that I really am getting on in years when I find myself taking umbrage at things my young colleagues have written. Forget the fact that I'm regularly picking up grammatical mistakes and mis-spellings of such things as suburb names and well-known people. That irks me as much as I'm sure it does you, learned reader.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.