The world existed before 2000: won't somebody please pay attention to Gen X

This 1985 John Hughes classic had characters that represented the cliques - the popular girl, the athlete, the nerd, the weirdo, the rebel. Like Amy said, this film came at a time when many of us were living out our own version of high school drama. 1985 was my first year at university (where there were still cliques), just where did I fit in? (For the record, somewhere between popular girl and nerd, a dash of athlete maybe.)