Gungahlin's police truck and portaloo gone after outcry from rank and file

The command truck serving as a temporary police station at Gungahlin will be packed down and driven away after police said "issues [with the arrangement] could not be satisfactorily resolved".
The truck had been parked on the forecourt of the Gungahlin Joint Emergency Services Centre to serve as a temporary "front office" for police after the premises, which is shared with firefighters and ambulance officers, was found to have contaminated material in the roof cavity and was deemed unsuitable to be used.
The arrangement was so that a police front office could still manage public inquiries, and for some 20-odd people who were required to report to the station regularly under their court-issued bail conditions.
But the arrangement also left officers with nowhere to shower or change for work, or secure their firearms and accoutrements, and toileting was via a portaloo set up behind crime-scene screens.
The federal police association strenuously opposed the arrangement and was inundated with emails from the rank and file members it represents, all objecting to the working conditions and the potential threat to officer safety.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, ACT police said the temporary arrangement would cease.
"At this stage it is unclear if another temporary facility will open, with alternatives currently being assessed," they said.
"Police attached to Gungahlin Police Station will continue to begin and end their shifts at the former Traffic Operations Centre in Belconnen."
"Members of the community who have bail reporting obligations are encouraged to attend Belconnen Police Station.
"Alternatively the intercom system at the front of Gungahlin Police Station is available for use - if members of the public do choose to use the intercom facilities (which utilises high-definition CCTV and can be monitored live), please have a form of identification readily available such as a driver's licence, proof of age card, or passport."
Police said every effort was made to provide a "safe, secure and workable officer presence at Gungahlin".
The Justice and Community Services directorate, which owns the Gungahlin JESC, has been contacted for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.