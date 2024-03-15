Netflix's Damsel sees a princess become an action hero

On arrival in this kingdom, Elodie and her younger sister Floria (Brooke Carter) are charmed by the greenery, the abundance of food, and the elegant beauty of their Queen Isabelle (Robin Wright). The Queen must like what she sees, because a wedding date is soon set for Elodie and Henry, and Lord and Lady Bayford are sent off with their purses full. After the wedding ceremony, however, Elodie learns the awful truth behind this kingdom's prosperity, due in part to a sacrifice of its young women, and Elodie is the latest addition to the kingdom to fit that profile.