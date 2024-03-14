The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'It's ridiculous': Top cop's plea for technology to cut repeat crime

PB
By Peter Brewer
March 15 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Outgoing ACT chief police officer Neil Gaughan wants the electronic monitoring of offenders introduced as soon as possible, claiming it would solve much of the problems associated with the territory's prolific and repeated bail and parole violations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.