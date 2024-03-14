Labor's inaction on housing could cripple the government

Australia has a gaping shortfall of 640,000 social homes - and that's set to balloon to 1 million in less than two decades. That's just for low-income households. There are many other renters, including essential workers, who are priced out of their communities as they struggle to find an affordable home to rent but don't qualify for social housing. Increased investments in social housing has a ripple effect on the rest of the rental market, leading to greater availability of homes.