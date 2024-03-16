The best way to make pomegranate juice using a secret tool

This would not be a good idea. Sadly, Japanese Anemones don't cope well with drought, so only plant them if you water your garden. If your flower beds are like mine - neglected - and you still crave Japanese Anemones, the white ones are the hardiest and will survive at least two or three years of drought. "Windflower" is the perfect name for Japanese Anemones, as the blooms seem to change colour in the slightest breeze. There is a local veranda that looks over a bed of windflowers, and I envy the owner's opportunity every autumn to watch the wind just by gazing at its effect on the blooms.