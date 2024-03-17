Let's push the envelope of working remotely

Bill writes: "Glad to see that I am not the only one who equates supermarket tomatoes with cricket balls. As an old, finally retired, cricketer I know the value of hard balls. I pick up a tomato and give it a grading - either a 10 over tomato or a 20 over tomato. Some of them would do 80 overs in a test match. Part of the problem is that supermarkets have convinced us there are no more seasons. The only relief - we have a few self-sown tiny toms which spring up every year in some old mulch in our garden. Man, they have taste."