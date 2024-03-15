The government must stop helping the fossil fuel industry today

It's also true there is no 'clean energy transition' while the Albanese government is still subsidising and approving the expansion of gas fields and coal mines. The Albanese government is using public money to subsidise the problem. It's giving $2 billion in public money to gas development in the Northern Territory, including Darwin's Middle Arm project, to expand gas exports. That's around the same amount of money as the entire gas industry paid through the petroleum resource rent tax, the main tax on the gas industry. Last year it passed a sea dumping bill designed to pave the way for Santos' controversial Barossa offshore gas project. And Australia spends far more money subsidising fossil fuels to make climate change worse (around $11 billion a year) than it spends on aid to the Pacific (around $1.4 billion a year).