Fatigue blamed for early Heyman substitution in Canberra United defeat

Matildas veteran Michelle Heyman was substituted off early in Canberra United's 4-1 loss on the Central Coast on Sunday, coach Njegosh Popovich citing fatigue.
The in-form striker and United skipper was brought off before the start of the second half, following a busy month-and-a-half for the 35-year-old, juggling Matildas and A-League Women duties.
"It was just fatigue and a matter of precaution for us," Popovich said.
"It was four-nil at half-time, so it was going to be a tough ask in the second half, so why put her through that?
"It was no different to taking off Cannon Clough (65th minute) and Sarah Clark (78th minute).
"Fatigue was setting in, so we just took them off. Didn't want to risk them."
The Mariners dominated the visitors in Gosford, scoring four unanswered goals in the first half.
Chinese international Wurigumula opened the Mariners' account inside four minutes, Kyah Simon scored from the penalty spot after a handball and Rola Badawiya secured a brace through some poor Canberra defence.
Nicki Flannery scored a consolation goal for Canberra in the 88th minute after a third shot from close range, but it was too late for United to make a miraculous comeback from there.
United's finals hopes are over after a must-win stretch playing three games in eight days was made even tougher with their starting goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln and defenders Sasha Grove and Tegan Bertolissio away with the Young Matildas.
Now Canberra is in a battle to avoid the club's first wooden spoon, with just three matches left in the regular season.
United return to the capital next Sunday to play Wellington at McKellar Park, followed by a mid-week rescheduled game from round 17 against Sydney FC, before their season finale away against Brisbane Roar.
A-League Women Round 20
CENTRAL COASTS MARINERS 4 (Wurigumula 4m, Rola Badawiya 6m, 35m, Kyah Simon 33m-pen) bt CANBERRA UNITED 1 (Nicki Flannery 88m) at Central Coast Stadium on Sunday.
