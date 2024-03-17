'It pisses me off': Rapana fires back at 'milking' accusations

Unless the word "milk" is preceded by "up" and "the", Jordan Rapana doesn't want to hear it.
The Canberra star responded to accusations of being "dramatic" and "milking" the impact of a high tackle by Tigers utility and former Raider Aidan Sezer in the Green Machine's 32-12 victory over Wests on Saturday afternoon.
In the second half while chasing his own kick Sezer coat-hangered Rapana with a wild tackle that left the Raiders fullback floored.
Boos from the crowd echoed around Canberra Stadium as Sezer defended his actions to referee Peter Gough.
Despite the obvious throat and possible chin contact, followed by Rapana's head whipping into the ground as he landed, former NRL player-turned-commentator Corey Parker wasn't impressed.
"It wasn't as dramatic as Jordan Rapana had made it," Parker said on Fox Sports.
"Sezer is absolutely giving him a spray. Sezer is saying it was across the chest."
NRL viewers online also took to social media sites to share their thoughts about Rapana "milking" the tackle for a penalty.
Upon hearing this post-game, Rapana fired back at the keyboard warriors and other critics.
"I'll throw my forearm at their head and see how they feel," he said.
"I've f---ing have had my fair share of head knocks. But whoever is saying that, it f---ing pisses me off, because there's no way I'm doing that especially not against a former teammate of mine.
"They can go get f---ed."
The incident resulted in a penalty for Canberra and four tackles later Rapana was forced off by the NRL's independent doctor for a head injury assessment - that he later passed.
On Sunday morning, Sezer was also dealt a careless high tackle charge with a $1000 fine with an early plea.
In the last year of his contract, with his playing future unclear, Rapana turned back the clock against the Tigers with another strong performance at fullback after Canberra's opening win over Newcastle last week.
The 34-year-old scored a try and chalked up 143 total metres and helped keep the Tigers to just 12 points, all of which earned Rapana a huge applause when he came off for a HIA.
He put having a full pre-season in the No.1 jersey as a big reason for his successful start to the year, and despite thoughts of retirement, he doesn't feel quite ready to call it a day yet.
"I'm still enjoying myself. Whether it is my last year or not, I don't know. I play every game like it's my last, I've always had that motto," Rapana said.
"After games like this though, when you cop a couple of head knocks, it does cross your mind that maybe it's time to hang the boots up.
"It is getting faster and more physical, but I still feel as though I'm competing well and keeping up with the pace of the game."
Xavier Savage (dangerous contact) and Ethan Strange (careless high tackle) were also cited by the NRL match review committee but avoided suspension. Instead they were dealt fines of $1000 and $1800 respectively with an early plea.
The Raiders travel to Christchurch early on Monday for an extended camp building up to their Friday night clash against the Warriors.
Friday: New Zealand Warriors v Canberra Raiders, 6pm in Christchurch
