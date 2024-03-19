The Canberra Times
Times Past: March 20, 1993

March 20 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1993, in a case of mistaken identity or seeing double, a Canberra man was acquitted of a driving charge as doubts were raised whether it was him or his twin brother driving the car.

