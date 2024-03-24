New exhibitions at Beaver, NGA and more

A Century of Quilts, on at the National Gallery of Australia until August 25, presents a rare opportunity to see a historically and artistically significant group of works, showcasing an often-overlooked art form made almost exclusively by women. It features 19th- and early 20th-century quilts made using techniques including crazy quilting, hexagonal, log cabin and tumbling block piecing, embroidery and appliqué and also includes key examples of possum skin cloak designs by leading First Nations artists. On another subject, on Saturday, March 23, at 2pm will be We Need to Talk About Gauguin?, a free art talk (viewable in person or online) with Pasifika artist and activist Rosanna Raymond who will address the complex legacy of Paul Gauguin ahead of the winter exhibition. See: nga.gov.au.