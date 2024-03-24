New exhibitions at Beaver, NGA and more

Two new exhibitions by Canberra artists are on at Beaver Galleries. Derek O'Connor's paintings in The Village Within come to life through sumptuous swathes of oil paint and energetic brush strokes and involve a highly intellectual and intimate process that rewards the viewer on many levels.
Kirrily Humphries' Colossal wreck contains drawings that depict scenes within abandoned, derelict structures. These often-decaying spaces, filled with the detritus of their past history remind us of our own impermanence and the ephemeral nature of human power. Both shows are on until April 6. See: beavergalleries.com.au.
A Century of Quilts, on at the National Gallery of Australia until August 25, presents a rare opportunity to see a historically and artistically significant group of works, showcasing an often-overlooked art form made almost exclusively by women. It features 19th- and early 20th-century quilts made using techniques including crazy quilting, hexagonal, log cabin and tumbling block piecing, embroidery and appliqué and also includes key examples of possum skin cloak designs by leading First Nations artists. On another subject, on Saturday, March 23, at 2pm will be We Need to Talk About Gauguin?, a free art talk (viewable in person or online) with Pasifika artist and activist Rosanna Raymond who will address the complex legacy of Paul Gauguin ahead of the winter exhibition. See: nga.gov.au.
Barbara Dawson's Layered Land: Time, Fragility, Repair (floor talk on March 23 at 2pm) investigates the way a place is remembered with details altered, omitted, and becoming imbued with one's own emotional outlook. HARD YAKKA by UK Frederick looks at the cultural significance of the flannel shirt, a beloved garment transcending social divides from artists to farmers and labourers (floor talk March 30 at 2pm). Guy Morgan's first Canberra exhibition, #, introduces his Evaporation series, delving into the philosophical query, 'Aren't we all a series of thoughts?', inviting viewers to ponder the essence of existence. His Nebula series invites meditation through celestial dialogue (floor talk April 13 at 2pm).
The first concert by the National Capital Orchestra in its 2024 Visions season, conducted by Louis Sharpe, features works by two Canberra composers. It opens with Starry Night Over Ubud by Thomas McConochie, a member of the orchestra's French horn section, who was Inspired by Balinese gamelan music. Mia Stanton is the soloist in Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 2. Canberra composer Sally Greenaway's arrangement of Scriabin's Etude in C Sharp Minor by Aleksandr Scriabin is followed by the suite from Stravinsky's Firebird ballet. It's on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, March 24, at 3pm. See: theq.net.au.
