Hume Highway traffic diverted after serious three-vehicle crash

Traffic on the Hume Highway is being diverted after a serious three-vehicle collision blocked all southbound lanes just north of Mittagong late on Monday morning.
The incident began as a two-car crash southbound at Braemar. It closed one lane but caused no injuries.
However, as police and recovery crews were clearing the scene, about 45 minutes later a second crash occurred at much the same location between a hatchback and a truck, which was then forced into the rear of a station wagon.
As at 8pm, the southbound lanes were still closed with diversions in place.
It was not expected to open until very late on Monday night.
A front-seat passenger in the hatchback, a 69-year-old woman from Cootamundra, was trapped in the wreckage for some time before being released and airlifted to Liverpool Hospital. She is reported to be suffering multiple injuries including fractures.
The man driving the hatchback, also aged 69 and also from Cootamundra, was taken to Liverpool Hospital by road ambulance to be treated for cuts, as well as undergoing mandatory testing.
The male driver of the truck was not injured. He was arrested and taken to Bowral Hospital for mandatory testing. He is now in custody at Southern Highlands Police Station.
A couple travelling in the station wagon, both aged 68, were not injured but the male driver has also undergone mandatory testing.
Crash investigation teams are on the scene and southbound traffic is being diverted along the Old Hume Highway through Mittagong. Motorists are being advised to check www.livetraffic.com for updates
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.