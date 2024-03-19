The Canberra Times
Home/ads.txt

Once Again My Girl trainer eyes city success at Wyong: Best tips and analysis

By John Schell
March 19 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Once Again My Girl. Picture Bradley Photos
Once Again My Girl. Picture Bradley Photos

Brett Cavanough will attempt to snare a city success at Wednesday's Wyong metropolitan meeting when last start Highway winner Once Again My Girl contests the Turfcare Australia Handicap (1000m).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.