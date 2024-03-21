The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Tumut River Brewing Co comes to the Causeway with a new pub

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
March 22 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While there's nothing better than a little roadtrip to sample some great food and drinks along the way, fans of Tumut River Brewing Co will no longer have to head out along the Hume Highway - they're opening a Canberra venue in early April.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.