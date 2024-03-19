'This is the end': A Canberra legend retires after 29 years at the top

Louise Burrows has been dreading this moment for the past 12 months. Her voice starts to crack and the tears start to flow, but she gathers herself to reflect on a 30-year journey.
"I'm so proud," she says. "I know I've played a part in where the sport is today, and that's very humbling to think about.
"I've had to do it the female way, I guess. I had to work, I had children, I was a mum, I used to go to fields around Canberra at 5am so I could train before work and be an elite athlete. I guess the way we had to do it has made me more proud.
"I definitely did it for the love. I still love the game. I don't want to close the door completely. But to be honest, I'm done. This is the end of my career."
Burrows, the four-time Wallaroos World Cup veteran and ACT Brumbies legend, is officially retiring from all rugby. There is a slight chance she will play for Royals in the Canberra competition this year.
But at 46 years old and almost 30 years after she first put on her boots, the respected hooker says it's time to walk away from the game she loves after more than 150 games for the Brumbies and ACT teams.
The Brumbies will celebrate her career with a tribute after the women's team's clash against the Melbourne Rebels at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
It's a moment Burrows has known was coming since last year after she was left out of the Super W squad for the first time.
For a long time she resisted. She felt like she had unfinished business and that she could still match it with a new generation of players.
But after wrestling with her emotions, Burrows is comfortable stepping away from playing after making her first ACT representative team in 1995.
She finishes having played at four World Cups - in 2002, 2006, 2014 and 2017 - and helping start the Brumbies' women's team.
"Playing at a World Cup is the pinnacle, so each of those was a huge highlight. But being able to come back after having children was huge," Burrows said.
"At my first Test back for the Wallaroos in 2014, in New Zealand, I had my mum there and Georgie and Fletch. To have them watch was special. I couldn't have done this without [husband] Mick and my family.
"And then to see the game move into a more professional set up, that was amazing and a step in the right direction."
And that's where Burrows wants to play a role in the game, even if she isn't running on to the field any more.
Burrows found her transition into retirement difficult, even though she has spent most of her career juggling sporting life with her career as a teacher.
It's something she feels will become more prevalent as female professionalism grows thanks to the rise of the AFLW, NRLW, Super W and landmark cricket deals.
It's a long way from where Burrows started. Back then the Wallaroos got the hand-me-down jerseys and kit from the Wallabies, players had to pay for their own transport to camps and they would sell chocolates to raise enough money to go on tours.
"I feel fortunate that I was there for the change, because everyone who I started with didn't get that chance. So I carried that with me because it was nothing like it is today," Burrows said.
"People would ask if we played touch or tackle. We had no change rooms. Even now we still have to get changed on the sidelines at games despite all the changes.
"And I'd still like to help. I'm going to enjoy having a break this year - I'm not coaching or playing, but I want to be an advocate for change to help players and support them. I think I can contribute in that space because I have the learnings of 30 years.
"I can't play forever. I'm ready to hang up my boots and close that chapter of my playing career, but I'll always love it."
