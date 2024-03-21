'Terrifying, traumatic': Woman trapped in moving car at knife-point

A woman has suffered through the "terrifying and traumatic" ordeal of being threatened at knife-point and forcibly trapped in the back of a moving car.
"One can only imagine the terror she experienced," special magistrate Anthony Hopkins said on Wednesday.
Kyle Boney's crime spree also included a high speed chase the following day, when he "narrowly missed a police officer".
The 25-year-old previously admitted to more than a dozen charges, including unlawfully confining a person and multiple counts of aggravated dangerous driving.
Facing the Galambany Circle Sentencing Court, Boney was handed a 22-month prison sentence and an 11-month non-parole period.
The man's most serious crime occurred last year during a "heavy period of meth use", which had resulted in him dropping about 30kg of weight.
Dr Hopkins said Boney pulled out a double-edged flick knife when he and the victim began arguing in a car.
"We're going to do this my way," the offender told the woman before holding the weapon to her throat.
"You can die tonight or do what I say."
Boney held the victim's mouth shut, grabbed her by the neck, and threw her in the car's back seat.
"She asked you to let her go on multiple occasions," the magistrate said.
Dr Hopkins said the victim was trapped in the car's back seat for over an hour, during which time she pleaded to be let out and was physically stopped from exiting the moving vehicle through the passenger doors.
The magistrate said the woman's victim impact statement, previously heard in court, reflected her "powerlessness while she was assaulted and confined in the car with that knife to her throat".
"Clearly there has been a long term impact on her sense of safety," Dr Hopkins said.
A day later, Boney led a police chase after he was seen driving at speed.
He would drive towards police vehicles, reach 100kmh in a 60kmh zone, run a red light and eventually be arrested across the NSW border.
Boney has also admitted to leading another police chase in late 2022, when officers tried to stop the unlicenced driver and he "panicked".
"You knew you were doing the wrong thing," the magistrate said.
The man led a pursuit that involved him driving on a footpath, on the wrong side of the road, and through the wrong side of a roundabout, forcing other cars to take "evasive actions" to avoid crashes.
Dr Hopkins noted the man's significant criminal history and issues with substance abuse.
"This offending is not an aberration," he said. The man is said to have shown some remorse for his actions "but there is some way to go".
Boney's sentence was backdated to factor in time already spent behind bars for his crimes. He will be eligible for parole next month.
