The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Trapped, 'panicked' driver seriously injured after head-on car crash

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
March 18 2024 - 5:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been left with a slew of serious injuries after another driver veered onto the wrong side of the road and crashed head-on into his Tesla.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.