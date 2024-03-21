The health benefits of walking on water

Narelle writes: "We've had 18 panels of rooftop solar for about two decades, and the feedins paid for them before the rate plummeted. I can't give you exact data but they certainly offset our bill, especially in peak winter and summer when we run the air con. As for that Ted O'Brien interview - what he said was for me negated by the volume of word salad. Not only did he continually shoot himself in the foot, but he was just plain rude. We've loved the Echidna from day dot, and are thoroughly enjoying the adventures and musings of Echidna Afloat. Please continue to make our start to the day that bit more special."