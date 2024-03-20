The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Assume that I can and then I will': World Down Syndrome Day busts stereotypes

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
March 21 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thursday is World Down Syndrome Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.