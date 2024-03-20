'Assume that I can and then I will': World Down Syndrome Day busts stereotypes

Thursday is World Down Syndrome Day.
This year's theme is "end the stereotypes" around Down syndrome.
The date for World Down Syndrome Day - the 21st day of the third month - was selected to signify "the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome".
The World Down Syndrome Day campaign focuses on messages from people from around the world with Down syndrome, highlighting that they are all individuals.
"We don't all act the same way."
"We don't all like the same things."
"We each have our individual identity."
"We have our own interests."
"We have our own gifts."
"Having an intellectual disability is one part of who we are."
A new video called 'Assume That I Can' has also been launched internationally, asking the community to assume that people with Down syndrome can do something, whether that is order a margarita or live on their own.
ACT Down Syndrome and Intellectual Disability CEO Shannon Kolak said everyone deserved to reach their full potential.
"Today we celebrate World Down Syndrome Day. This is a day to celebrate and to advocate. We want to ensure people with Down syndrome have full access to social and economic inclusion in order to achieve their full potential," she said.
"This week we saw the launch of the international World Down Syndrome Day video 'Assume that I can'.
"This video explores negative assumptions about people with Down syndrome can lead to reality and encourages people to change the way they see people with Down syndrome.
"If we assume people with Down syndrome can achieve, can learn, can work, then they will."
When he's not ferrying around Mr Monopoly, GoBoat owner Nick Tyrrell is supporting ACT Down Syndrome and Intellectual Disability.
GoBoat has had a three-year partnership with ACT Down Syndrome Association.
This year's fundraising involved wrapping GoBoats in sponsor logos during the Canberra Balloon Spectacular.
Mr Tyrrell said this year's fundraising had made around $20,000 and the total over the three years was $50,000.
"The sponsorship during the Balloon Spectacular is only the most visible element, because we also provide employment opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities including Down syndrome, and provide our boats free of charge for families through ACT Down Syndrome Association," he said.
"We're all about putting smiles on people's faces, and even a GoBoat can be out of reach for some in the community. Aside from any fundraising, we're also just happy we can support families to take a break and experience a fun activity for a couple of hours that they might not otherwise have access to."
Mr Tyrrell said GoBoat started supporting the Down Syndrome Association initially after a conversation with Aspen Medical founder Glenn Keys, whose son Ehren Keys lives with an intellectual disability.
Mr Keys also started Project Independence, a not-for-profit enterprise that provides homeownership for people with intellectual disability, including in Canberra.
Aspen Medical was one of the sponsors that wrapped a GoBoat this year in aid of the ACT Down Syndrome Association.
The others were Capital Prints, Pollux Financial, Underground Spirits, Crux Media, CoBuilt and Constructed, Car Mechanical Services, The Grande on London, Inkline Print and Signs, BAL and Capital Prints.
Families from the ACT Down Syndrome Association will be marking World Down Syndrome Day partly by enjoying breakfast at Parliament House on Thursday morning.
They also met on Wednesday with Governor-General David Hurley.
