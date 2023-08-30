Ehren Keys looks around his new unit - with the Raiders quilt cover on his bed, all his music and DVDs in their place, Harry Potter and Dr Who memorabilia on the walls - and he smiles.
"I'm so happy," he said.
Ehren, 29, was one of 10 people with intellectual disabilities who this week got the keys to their own home in a little cul-de-sac in Phillip - as well as a sense of independence. And at the official opening on Wednesday there was joy. Lots of joy.
The Phillip homes were the third residential scheme opened in Canberra by Project Independence, a not-for-profit enterprise that provides homeownership for people with intellectual disability.
Ten people with intellectual disabilities, with an average age of 29, will move into the new units in Phillip. Nine had been living at home with their families well into adulthood. One was living in supported independent living.
They now have safe and secure housing, and the opportunity to own their own home, with a portion of their Disability Support Pension going towards ongoing costs and an equity share of the property.
The $5.5 million Phillip project was personal.
Aspen Medical founder Glenn Keys started Project Independence in 2012, inspired by his son Ehren, who lives with an intellectual disability.
To see Ehren and the other nine people move into their new homes had been thrilling and emotional, with home ownership rates for people with an intellectual disability are among the lowest in Australia.
"Ehren actually inspired the whole idea of Project Independence back in the late 2000s and so this has really been building for 15 years," Mr Keys said.
"To get to this moment, for him to be moving into his own home, knowing Ehren will be able to buy his own home and be one of the few people with intellectual disabilities in Australia to own their own home, is just so exciting."
With other similar Project Independence housing already opened in Harrison and Latham, the first sod was turned on the Phillip site in August 2019.
Then COVID hit and the project was put on hold, also delayed by supply issues, construction costs increasing and even the theft of all the dishwashers dropped off to the site for installation in the units.
Sponsors and supporters pitched in with in-kind support and concessional loans which finally made the project a reality this week on land granted by the ACT Government.
Project Independence patron Governor-General David Hurley, with wife Linda, officially opened the new Phillip facility, the couple also planting a blossom tree.
"It's been one enormous rollercoaster ride but we've made it and we've made it because we made it together," Mr Keys said,
Ehren, meanwhile, finally moved into unit 5 in the new Phillip development, thrilled to have his own space.
"When I was here the first time, I was pretty nervous, but now I am happy," he said.
Ehren, who works in HR for Aspen Medical and loves lots of things including dancing, has a Sunday night tradition in which he performs a dance for dad Glenn, mum Amelda and siblings Sian and Timothy.
Last Sunday, he surprised his family by dancing to an appropriate number as he prepared to leave the family home, the Billy Joel hit Movin' Out.
"We all loved that and we all cracked up when we found out you chose that song," Mrs Keys said, to her son.
It was a big milestone for the whole family.
"We're very proud of him," Mrs Keys said.
"We're all a bit emotional because this is such a big step, emotional for Ehren and for us. But we're very proud of him and looking forward to what he can achieve when [he] becomes more independent."
Another new resident in Project Independence's Phillip project was 24-year-old Remy who has been living at home with his parents Gayle and Bud in Wanniassa.
Remy, a visitor concierge officer at Parliament House, is moving into unit 8, with space for his piano and a view of Mount Taylor from the back balcony. He'll catch the bus to work.
"It's where I can have my independence so I can show my parents how responsible I can make it," he said.
Remy's parents said it would be strange not having him at the family home, but it was a proud moment.
"Remy's the life of the party at home but we're not far away so we will be here, all of the time, and he will be with us all the time," Gayle said, with a laugh.
"It's a great opportunity for us. We probably didn't think this kind of place would exist for Rem and we just feel really fortunate."
Dad Bud said, "We're very proud of Remy".
"The fact he is going to be a homeowner at such an early stage of his life, it's just overwhelming gratitude for the opportunity," he said.
Mr Keys said three developers had committed to three further Project Independence projects in Canberra, with 57 people on its waiting list in the national capital.
More housing was also planned for Sydney and Melbourne, including for older women and families escaping domestic violence.
