Where to now with Closing the Gap?

Governments set national targets in a mystical world devoid of real-life considerations of what exactly would need to be done to achieve the targets and what it would cost. No one is really in charge, and available government reports on performance largely ignored. The mechanisms for coordination at all levels are missing or inadequate, and information on service gaps and service effectiveness wholly inadequate. Key skills in planning and logistics for the so called "plans" are largely MIA. The general workforce approach is all too often characterised by a "chuck 'em in at the deep end and hope for the best" style rather than systematically ensuring all involved receive the necessary training in the skills they need. Initiatives seem to be bitty, piecemeal and ad hoc, rather than systematic, comprehensive, and evidence-based. So yes -absolutely! Governments have clearly not grasped the scale and nature of the changes required for the gaps to close.