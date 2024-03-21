'We pray for Stefano': jockey in serious condition after Canberra fall

Italian jockey Stefano Cherchi is in a serious condition at Canberra Hospital after suffering brain trauma from a fall at Thoroughbred Park on Wednesday.
Cherchi's family is flying out from Italy to be by his side.
NSW Jockeys Association director Tony Crisafi travelled to Canberra Hospital on Thursday afternoon to provide the 23-year-old and his family with whatever support he could.
Cherchi was one of three jockeys who fell at Canberra on Wednesday in the class 1 plate (1600 metres), when his ride Hasime fell about halfway through the third race.
Two other jockeys, Jeff Penza and Shaun Guymer, also fell after they were unable to avoid the fallen horse.
After being treated at the track for about an hour, Cherchi was taken to hospital in an ambulance with a head injury and internal bleeding.
Both Guymer and Penza were able to walk back to the mounting yard relatively unscathed, the former suffering a sore shoulder.
It was Guymer's final ride of the day, while Penza was stood down for the rest of the race meet.
All three horses - Hasime, Dunjenni and Epic Statement - avoided serious injury.
The NSW Jockeys Association put out a heartfelt message about Cherchi's fall on social media.
"Following a fall at Canberra today, Stefano Cherchi has sustained a head injury and internal bleeding," they said on X.
"Stefano has been transported to Canberra Hospital, where doctors will assess the full extent of the injuries. We pray for Stefano."
Cherchi only started his current stint in Australia early this year, having been based with Sydney trainer Annabel Neasham since January and has ridden two winners since arriving Down Under.
Before that he was based in the UK with top trainer Marco Botti.
Botti also took to social media hoping for the best for his former jockey.
"The whole yard is saddened by the news this morning," he said.
"Stefano has sustained serious injuries in a race fall in Australia. Thoughts and prayers are with Stefano and his family."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.