Crowd security worker denies assaults of Summernats patrons

One of two men, accused of assaulting patrons at Summernats while working as crowd security, has denied charges stemming from the allegedly violent confrontation.
The two men faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday, when they were charged in relation to the alleged assaults.
Fogasavaii Matailupevao Pagaialii Pelepesite faces six charges.
The 30-year-old, from Banks, pleaded not guilty to recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm, three counts of threatening to kill, and two counts of recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm.
Murphy Faigalotu Meafua, 33, from Chifley, faces a single count of recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm. He is yet to enter a plea.
Police have alleged the assault occurred on January 6, after a group of men walked into the Summernats cruise route, where only vehicles can enter, and were confronted by security and crowd safety staff.
Police previously said they reviewed CCTV and mobile phone camera footage and applied for search warrants "in relation to persons of interest related to the assaults".
They used the warrants to access Chifley and Banks properties on February 9 and seized several items relating to the incident.
Officers then arrested Pelepesite, and several days later Faigalotu presented himself to Gungahlin Police Station.
Both men remain on bail and are set to face court again at a later date.
