The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Crowd security worker denies assaults of Summernats patrons

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated March 21 2024 - 4:29pm, first published 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of two men, accused of assaulting patrons at Summernats while working as crowd security, has denied charges stemming from the allegedly violent confrontation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.