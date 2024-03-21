The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

14-year-olds will be allowed to apply to change their gender without parents

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated March 21 2024 - 4:31pm, first published 3:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Teenagers in the ACT aged 14 and above will now be able to apply to change their gender and given name without parental consent under changes to the territory's Births, Deaths and Marriages Act.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.