We could save Ray and others like him. Here's how

Yep, the state which brought us the concept of State Daddies, the state with the glorious Kimberleys, the state which knows how to get its fair share of the GST. Yep, that one. It has just one place you can pour your savings into poker machines, and that's the casino. Yep, only in one casino in the entire state. Western Australia has the lowest rate of gambling losses per capita in the entire nation. And it turns out poker machines are the most harmful form of gambling you can get. Guess it's the 24-hour unending greediness of the machines.