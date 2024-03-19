The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Sensitive Content

'How angry this makes me': Paterson hits out at gambling investigation

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
March 20 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Labor backbencher Marisa Paterson said it was "completely unacceptable" an investigation by the ACT Gambling and Racing Commission around the death of Raimon "Ray" Kasurinen had taken four years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.