The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

More reforms are needed in justice system to address sexual violence: Paterson

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated February 18 2024 - 6:16am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An ACT Labor backbencher has said far more reforms are needed in the territory's justice and court system to address sexual violence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.