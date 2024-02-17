More reforms are needed in justice system to address sexual violence: Paterson

An ACT Labor backbencher has said far more reforms are needed in the territory's justice and court system to address sexual violence.
Marisa Paterson said the ACT needed to be at the forefront of reforms, saying the justice system was traumatising for victim-survivors.
"There's just no end to pretty traumatising stories that come from victim-survivors and how the justice system has treated them," she said.
"I think we've got to be continually pushing to do better in that space."
Dr Paterson has made the comments after being named as ACT Labor's new spokeswoman for legal affairs.
She has taken on the role ahead of the election, alongside other Labor members who have become spokespeople for portfolios currently held by Greens' ministers.
Dr Paterson was responsible for the ACT's consent laws and she has previously called on the government to establish a specialist court to deal with sexual offences.
The backbencher has also previously called out Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury for his responses to dangerous driving and recidivist offenders.
She said the lack of data or transparency around dangerous driving and recidivism was concerning.
"There's either a lack of transparency in the data or we don't have the data readily available or accessible and this goes for sexual violence matters as well," Dr Paterson said.
"I struggle to understand how we can make any qualifying statements around sentencing or bail in the ACT when there's either a lack of transparency in the data or we don't have the data available."
Dr Paterson will also take on the role of gaming policy spokeswoman, another portfolio held by Mr Rattenbury.
Prior to becoming an MLA, Dr Paterson was a gambling researcher at the Australian National University.
She said she felt the ACT had become stagnant over the past four years in addressing issues related to gambling harm. She said there needed to be a public health approach to gambling harm.
"I want to shake this space up. In the last four years we've gone really stagnant in terms of addressing gambling harm in the ACT," Dr Paterson said.
"I think we're at the point now where the gambling sector needs complete reform. The club sector needs a 20-year plan. We need to know where we're going in terms of the trajectory of poker machines in our jurisdiction, are we working towards zero poker machines or are we working towards a small number.
"We need to see clubs very proactively focused on diversification with a long-term plan the government can work with the club sector on and currently that's not happening."
Other backbenchers have been given spokesperson roles as well. Michael Pettersson will be the building quality and construction spokesman. He previously hit out at delays to introducing property developer licensing laws. The Greens' Rebecca Vassarotti is the responsible minister.
"At the last election, ACT Labor committed to getting tough on dodgy developers who do the wrong thing," Mr Pettersson said.
"It's taken a while, but the introduction of the ACT's property developer licencing scheme that Labor took to the election is welcomed, and I'll be making sure the scheme delivers for future homebuyers, renters and construction workers."
Suzanne Orr will be the spokeswoman for community services, seniors and veterans.
"When cost-of-living pressures increase, our community service organisations are there to support Canberrans doing it tough," she said.
"They play such an important role in our community, and I will be working hard to ensure that they contribute to ACT Labor's policy development in the lead-up to the election."
