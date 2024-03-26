The Gungahlin restaurant with authenticity at the heart of the meal

Firstly, when you go to make a booking on its website, you're greeted with an outdated advertisement for last year's Father's Day. When we arrive at the restaurant, we're met with a warm welcome, but despite being two of only a few diners, we're placed at this pokey little table where the back of my chair is touching the back of another diner behind me, and my dining companion's chair intrudes on the walkway behind him. And then the interior as a whole was a little run down - large chips and marks on the wall that could have easily been patched up drew the eye.