Surprise! Tuggers is left off the Canberra Monopoly board

Do the makers of the Canberra Monopoly board know something we don't?
Tuggeranong didn't make the Canberra version of the game in any way, shape or form.
Belconnen was there. Three times! With the Belco Owl (good), GIO Stadium (should have been tagged Canberra Stadium) and Westfield Belconnen (what the??).
Gungahlin had the Dinosaur Museum and Cockington Green.
Fyshwick had the Canberra Outlet. Kingston had the GoBoats and Old Bus Depot Markets. Weston Park had the Yarralumla Play Station.
Central Canberra had plenty - from Floriade to Mooseheads to Parliament House.
But nothing else far beyond the southern shores of Lake Burley Griffin.
We know the ACT government likes to pretend Tuggeranong doesn't exist, but this is beyond the pale.
Is this a sign Tuggers should secede from the ACT? Set up a Republic of Tuggeranong with former Kambah boy Matt Le Nevez installed as our fearless leader? We can but dream.
Surely, we could have got one little Monopoly square for Tuggeranong?
It could have been Pine Island or the Hyperdome (not South.Point) or a view of the Brindabellas at sunset (the view is in Tuggers, if not the mountains).
Winning Moves, which makes and distributes Monopoly in Australia, said it took its cue from what went on the board from public feedback and VisitCanberra. Some commercial operations paid to be included on the board. We heard anywhere from $5000 to $15,000.
Maybe it's our own fault. Tuggeranong doesn't really have its own special iconic landmark on par with the Belco Owl or even Garema Place's Big Swoop (which also didn't make the board). That needs to change.
What could be quintessentially Tuggers in statue form? The Big Ugg Boot? The Oversized Flannie? The Very Large Vape?
Look, I live there, so I'm allowed to poke fun at us. But that's the stereotype.
If I'm being real and honest, I think the thing that really separates Tuggeranong from the rest of the ACT is the sense of peace and quiet.
We have it in spades but that's very hard to illustrate as a statue or landmark.
Driving into the valley, it's almost like a pressure valve is released. Ahhhh. There are the Brindies. Here are the trees and nature reserves. There is the lake. Here is space and wide roads and houses with actual backyards. The ovals for dogs to run around. The shops where you can still find a park easily. Room for people to breathe. And that is something to be cherished.
A report to the ACT government this week recommended putting a halt to urban sprawl to instead focus on "providing opportunities for medium- and high-density dwellings, and residential infill developments". Fine, just not in my backyard.
There was also talk of one day, maybe, down the track, building a "vertical" school in a town centre such as Belconnen. Forget grass and trees. What kid needs those?
I'm proud to live in Tuggeranong. It has real people and natural beauty. We're the Mayfair of any Monopoly board.
