The first official Monopoly Canberra edition is unveiled in the national capital today

Canberra finally has its own version of the iconic Monopoly board game.
Parliament House and the Portrait Gallery are on the board, alongside Mooseheads and Brodburger.
The Belco Owl is there, as well as Cockington Green Gardens and the GoBoats.
Floriade, Lake Burley Griffin and GIO Stadium also got a guernsey.
While the classic version of the game features streets, Euston Road to Old Kent Road to Park Lane, the Canberra edition has institutions, landmarks, restaurants, retail outlets and businesses on the board, some of whom paid for the privilege.
The official Monopoly Canberra edition is being revealed on Wednesday at 10am at the National Museum of Australia.
It was developed "with the help of Canberra residents to pay tribute to everything that's unique to the region", according to Dale Hackett, a representative from Winning Moves - the makers of custom Monopoly Boards.
"For years, Canberra has been on the list of cities we've wanted to honour with its own custom Monopoly board, but we've wanted to get it just right," he said.
"It's been such a privilege to develop this edition over the past year, inspired by suggestions from locals, to create a game we think Canberra residents and tourists alike will truly be proud of."
The custom Canberra themed squares and cards are:
Brown: Australian National Botanic Gardens, Cockington Green Gardens
Light Blue: Canberra Theatre Centre, National Museum of Australia, National Portrait Gallery
Pink: Yarralumla Play Station, GoBoat, National Dinosaur Museum
Orange: Floriade, Enlighten, Canberra Balloon Spectacular
Red: Canberra Outlet, Old Bus Depot Markets, Westfield Belconnen
Yellow: BrodBurger, Mooseheads, AKIBA
Green: Canberra Airport, University of Canberra, Royal Australian Mint
Dark Blue: Australian War Memorial, Parliament House
Local Icons: Belconnen Owl, Telstra Tower, Lake Burley Griffin, GIO Stadium Canberra
Utilities: Icon Water, ActewAGL
Chief Minister Andrew Barr was glad to see Canberra finally on the board.
"As the nation's capital, Canberra has so many iconic locations and landmarks, which this latest edition of Monopoly clearly demonstrates. Our natural environment, major events and national institutions are all much loved by locals and visitors alike," he said.
He continues, "I'm sure this edition of Monopoly will inspire many people to go and experience these iconic places in real life."
Some businesses such as Westfield Belconnen and Canberra Outlet are on the board.
Some paid to be on there.
"There are a lot of different ways for the public and local businesses to be involved as the main priority is to show off all aspects that Canberra has to offer," a Monopoly spokesperson said.
"To do this, the team looks for and speak to loved locations and business in sectors such as education, tourism, hospitality, historic and cultural and family fun days out and rely heavily on nominations from locals in terms of what they want to see on the board.
"After that, each square on the board is carefully considered to ensure it's a true representation of the region, and they are guided first and foremost by the public votes and working with the local council.[sic]
"During the decision-making process, the team meets with many businesses, and do form some partnerships with local companies, however when it comes to making the final decisions on what is and isn't included the priority is always choosing locations that will truly reflect the region."
The new Monopoly: Canberra edition is now available at Big W, JB-Hifi, QBD, Toyworld Canberra, EB Games, Dymocks, and selected independent retailers.
The Monopoly game first hit shelves in 1935 - since then it has been played by more than one billion people.
