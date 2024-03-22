The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Our leadership did ok under Trump Mark 1. Could Albanese manage Trump Mark 2?

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
Updated March 22 2024 - 2:38pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kevin Rudd will be sharply aware of the difference between being a politician and a diplomat as he contemplates Donald Trump's sledge this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.