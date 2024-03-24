New principal takes helm of esteemed public school music program

Nothing compares to the joy on a student's face when they open their musical instrument for the first time.
In his first term as principal of the ACT Education Directorate's esteemed Instrumental Music Program, Joel Copeland has had the chance to visit schools as students begin their musical journeys.
"Some of these instruments are a little bit older, but they open that case and they see that instrument, put it together for the first time, it's like Christmas," Mr Copeland said.
The new principal has big shoes to fill after Naida Blackley retired from the position last year.
She was in the role for 17 years. In the program's 50-year history, there has only been two other principals before her.
Mr Copeland can't say whether he'll be at the helm for another 17 years, but what he can say is he's excited to take on the unique role, orchestrating the music program that supports public school students across the territory.
The team of teachers go out to primary schools to teach woodwind, brass and percussion to year 5 and 6 students, in groups of 23.
"We'll have a couple of lessons a week with one of our [Instrumental Music Program] teachers and ... with a school-based teacher in there as well.
"And that's how they learn, just in a group setting, learning to make some sounds on their instruments and understanding how to read music, which is crucial in the process as well."
The program also has extension ensembles for high schools students: three concert bands, a jazz band, string ensemble, percussion ensemble and two choirs.
His advice for parents of beginning musicians is to encourage them to persevere through the difficult learning phase.
"They are going to hit roadblocks. There'll be times where they want to throw it in or it becomes too difficult ... but just gentle encouragement to stick with it."
Mr Copeland's love of music began with piano lessons in year 3. In year 5 a teacher put a clarinet in his hand
"From that moment on I just loved the discipline of learning music and the joy of playing music with others."
Before long he discovered his main instrument, the saxophone.
Upon leaving school, he realised his vocation was music education and he learned to appreciate choral music.
"I think singing is just a crucial way for us to bring communities together and to uplift our spirits and it's the ultimate equaliser. Everybody's got a voice and it doesn't cost anything."
Mr Copeland began his teaching career at Radford College. He had an 18-month stint in the UK and returned to Radford in music leadership roles.
He then went to Canberra Girls Grammar School as dean of music and director of co-curricular activities.
Now as the head of the Instrumental Music Program, he said it's time to set the strategic direction for the future to ensure every public school student has access to quality music education.
"If we can look to continue to do the great things that have been achieved over the past 50 years and build on that, then that's something that I'm excited to contribute to."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.