Musicians from around Australia and New Zealand will be reuniting in Canberra this weekend to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the ACT public schools' beloved Instrumental Music Program.
Whether they are professional or amateur, they all got their start in music through the program which now covers 62 public schools and eight extension ensembles.
Naida Blackley has been the Instrumental Music Program principal for 16 years but this year will be her last before retirement.
"I think it's just time to do some some different things. I have been a music teacher since 1985 in public schools," she said.
The program started in 1973 under the direction of Keith Curry with just four primary schools.
It follows an American system where schools are provided with either brass and percussion instruments or woodwind and percussion instruments so that when they combine in high school there is an instant concert band.
Ms Blackley said the program has evolved with changing wants and needs in the music community.
"We had a bagpipe program for a while and we also had a string program. Now we have some ukuleles as well and we've started strings again, just violins in couple of schools over the last few years," she said.
Ms Blackley is herself a product of the program, having joined the Belconnen High School band when she moved to Canberra in year 10. Her own music teacher suggested she learn to conduct when she was studying music education.
The students performed overseas in Japan and the United States as well as for Canberra community events, including Floriade and the Nara Festival.
Ms Blackley enjoys seeing students take up the opportunities that performing can offer and finding people with similar interests.
"You might not be a great scientist, you might not be able to run very fast. [Music is] your thing ... and then to find other people who have that same purpose is really wonderful," she said.
Music education contributes to students' language and speech development, as well as their ability to work in a group for a common goal.
Some ex-students have gone on to have careers in music, including one half of Peking Duk, Reuben Style.
"Others are in orchestras. Others just play for fun ... so people are scattered and I'm happy if it's taken them to that but I'm also happy if they just love music now," Ms Blackley said.
At the 50th anniversary concert on Sunday, more than 130 former students will perform some concert favourites at Llewellyn Hall. Then the current band and choir will perform. Canberra women composers have written pieces specifically for the concert with the input of students.
The music program has bounced back strongly after a tough period during COVID lockdowns.
Ms Blackley is confident that it will continue on for many years, saying: "I know that with such a good team of teachers that the program is going to be in terrific hands and will continue for another 50 years."
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
