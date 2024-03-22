The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

If TikTok is banned in the US or Australia, how might the company - or China - respond?

By Marina Yue Zhang, Wanning Sun
Updated March 22 2024 - 3:26pm, first published 1:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TikTok's owner is once again navigating troubled waters in the United States, where the US House of Representatives has issued an ultimatum: divest or face shutdown within six months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.