At the movies: Godzilla and Kung Fu Panda star in this week's releases

In this fourth instalment in the animated series, Po (voiced by Jack Black) is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. He needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, but he also faces a more pressing problem: a shape-shifting sorceress, the Chameleon (Viola Davis) wants to steal Po's Staff of Wisdom and use it to gather up the abilities of all the villains in the Spirit Realm. Others in the voice cast are Dustin Hoffman, Awkwafina and Bryan Cranston.