At the movies: Godzilla and Kung Fu Panda star in this week's releases

Legendary Pictures follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that sees the title critters join forces against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence - and our own. The film delves further into the histories of Godzilla and Kong and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.
Cousins Seydou (Seydou Sarr) and Moussa (Moustapha Fall) leave Dakar to reach Europe and find it tough going, encountering both human and natural perils. On the journey they face the pitfalls of the desert, the horrors of detention centres in Libya and the dangers of the sea. Matteo Garone - whose films include Gomorrah - won the best director award at the Venice Film Festival. Subtitled in English (the title means Me Captain).
In this fourth instalment in the animated series, Po (voiced by Jack Black) is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. He needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, but he also faces a more pressing problem: a shape-shifting sorceress, the Chameleon (Viola Davis) wants to steal Po's Staff of Wisdom and use it to gather up the abilities of all the villains in the Spirit Realm. Others in the voice cast are Dustin Hoffman, Awkwafina and Bryan Cranston.
In this new film from German writer-director Wim Wenders (Wings of Desire) - set in Japan, it is in Japanese with English subtitles - Hirayama (Koji Yakusho) seems utterly content with his simple life as a cleaner of toilets in Tokyo. When not undertaking his structured everyday routine, he enjoys his passion for music and for books. And he loves trees and takes photos of them. Through a series of encounters, more about his life and past will be revealed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.