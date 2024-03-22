The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Why Canberra is the biggest loser from Brisbane Olympic Games stadium saga

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
March 23 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra's bid for men's Test cricket to return to Manuka Oval is set to be the biggest loser from the Queensland government's fresh plan for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.