Why Canberra is the biggest loser from Brisbane Olympic Games stadium saga

Canberra's bid for men's Test cricket to return to Manuka Oval is set to be the biggest loser from the Queensland government's fresh plan for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
The fallout from Premier Steven Miles' announcement surrounding Games infrastructure will be far-reaching and impact multiple sports across the country.
So what does it mean for the ACT?
Miles announced on Monday his government had accepted 27 of 30 recommendations from the Quirk Review into venues for the 2032 Brisbane Games.
The decision confirmed what had long been suspected, the Gabba will no longer be knocked down and rebuilt to form the centre-piece of the Olympics.
Crucially, the government rejected Quirk's recommendation for a new oval-shaped stadium to be built at a separate location. Instead, the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre will host track and field events while opening and closing ceremonies will take place at Lang Park.
Cricket and AFL officials had been mapping out contingency plans for the period the Gabba was intended to be out of action.
With one of Australia's leading Test cricket venues a construction site from 2026, Cricket ACT was hoping to pounce.
The future tours program announced in 2022 was not kind to Canberra's quest to host men's Test cricket, with the Gabba rebuild one of few opportunities for the region to muscle in on the turf dominated by the five mainland state capital cities.
"There will be opportunities with Twenty20s and ODIs but with five-Test summers it is difficult to grab a Test from one of the big cities," Cricket ACT chair Greg Boorer said in 2022.
"The redevelopment of the Gabba, with that venue offline for three to four years, might open an opportunity in that space."
Now the Gabba knock down has been taken off the table, the likelihood of Test matches returning to Manuka Oval has been dashed considerably.
Monday's news was a devastating blow for Canberra fans desperate to see the most prestigious form of cricket in the capital for the first time since 2019.
There are, however, two glimmers of hope for the region.
In recommending a new oval-stadium at Victoria Park, the Quirk Review highlighted the Gabba's ageing facilities. At some point after 2032, it said, the venue will have to be knocked down.
When that happens, Brisbane will be left without a cricket and AFL facility while a new stadium is built.
It's 10 years down the track, but it could provide another opportunity for the ACT.
For those not willing to wait that long, it's far more likely the world champion Australian women's team will return to Canberra in the coming summers.
The side played out a gripping draw against England in 2022 and with officials looking to expand the number of women's Test matches, Manuka Oval shapes as the perfect venue for future games.
