'Should Manuka have more Tests?' Fresh bid launched for Test cricket in ACT

Cricket ACT has put its hand up to host more women's Test matches as the red-ball game expands.
Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley on Wednesday revealed plans were in place to grow the number of women's Test matches.
The national side currently plays a maximum of one Test per multi-format series and not all nations play Tests.
Australia's loss to India last week prompted calls for more red-ball games.
Hockley said his organisation was working on meeting those demands, with plans to play three Tests against England and India in the future.
Canberra hosted a women's Ashes Test in 2022 and there is a desire for Australia to play another red-ball game at Manuka Oval.
Given the size of the venue and competitive nature of bidding for men's Tests, there is an acceptance women's Tests are more likely to be played in the ACT.
The Manuka Ashes Test was a last-ball thriller, with all three results in play in the dying overs. In the end, England held on for a draw in a match labelled a success.
ACT Meteors coach, and former Australian representative, Erin Osborne said Manuka Oval is perfectly suited to women's Test matches and pointed to the Ashes match as proof more should be played in Canberra.
"Everyone can remember that Test, it was pretty special," Osborne said. "It was incredible the match came down to the last ball.
"It was a great wicket, a bit of live grass on it, good bounce, a bit in it for the spinners but if the batter got through the new ball, they could cash in.
"Canberra loves cricket, we get behind it, we support it. It would be fantastic to have this team on the centre stage. Should Manuka have more Tests? Absolutely."
Osborne played in two Test matches throughout her career and while it was an honour representing her country in any format, she said the red-ball games carried a special meaning.
The desire to play Test cricket starts at a young age, with boys and girls dreaming of wearing the baggy green when they grow up.
While it's a major achievement to play Twenty20 or one-day cricket for Australia, there isn't the history that comes with the baggy green.
A women's Test in Canberra would provide kids the chance to see what it takes to achieve their dreams.
Osborne worked in pathways for Cricket ACT before stepping into the Meteors coaching job and said the impact of the last Test at Manuka Oval was immediate.
"There was a big increase on the back of that last Test match," Osborne said. "We saw it in women's blast cricket to the school level and on to women's grade cricket.
"It's developing along, the number of players attracted to the game is increasing. The more exposure we have of watching quality cricket, it will only inspire young girls coming through."
Playing more women's Tests isn't as simple as scheduling more on the calendar, with officials required to put the right systems in place to prepare players.
There is no first-class domestic league, with the WNCL purely a 50-over competition and there are limited opportunities for women to play multi-day red-ball cricket.
"If we're moving towards more Test cricket, we'll have to provide opportunities for domestic players to improve," Osborne said. "Whether it's a four-day tournament, I'm not sure that's where to go initially.
"Depending on how many Tests we're looking at, there might be opportunities to pick the top 24 players and have exhibition games."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.