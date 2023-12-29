The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Should Manuka have more Tests?' Fresh bid launched for Test cricket in ACT

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 29 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cricket ACT has put its hand up to host more women's Test matches as the red-ball game expands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.