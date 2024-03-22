'Highly coincidental': Man moved to ACT hours after alleged skull-crushing attack

A man leaving the south coast for the ACT - hours after allegedly carrying out a brutal home invasion bashing - can only be described as a "highly coincidental departure", a magistrate has said.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker made the remark shortly after extraditing Bega man Darren Paule Pope to NSW, where he allegedly committed the violent crime in the early hours of January 25.
The ACT Magistrates Court heard on Thursday that Pope was later that night recorded driving his car to the territory, where he has been reportedly living since.
After finally being arrested, the 39-year-old man was refused bail before being sent back to his home state in police custody.
He is set to face a number of charges, including entering a dwelling with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm. The roofer is accused of barging into a Bega home while brandishing a baseball bat or similar weapon.
Police claim Pope struck the alleged victim, who was visiting the house, in the head, arms and legs with the weapon.
Court documents state it was a "quick and violent" attack which left the alleged victim with numerous serious head injuries, including a fractured skull.
That man told police he temporarily lost consciousness during the incident, which the home's owner was also present for.
Pope is accused of following the alleged victim, now said to be bleeding profusely, out the front of the house and smashing his car windows until the vehicle drove away.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
On Thursday, a defence lawyer told the court her client was not evading arrest by living in the ACT as she argued for the man's conditional release.
"He was not aware of this charge prior to being arrested on the warrant," she said.
However, prosecutor Tahni Whybrow said Pope "almost immediately" leaving the state indicated he did know he was at risk of being arrested.
Pope was handed over to NSW police officers and was set to face Queanbeyan Court on Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.