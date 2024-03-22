The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jail jugging of volunteer labelled 'betrayal of friendship'

HN
By Hannah Neale
March 22 2024 - 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A volunteer who worked tirelessly to change the lives of drug-addicted inmates in Canberra's jail was jugged in "a betrayal of friendship".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.