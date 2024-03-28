When things aren't as they seem

We can say that at Canberra Contemporary Art Space, It's Never Quite As It Seems. Well, at least until April 7, which is when Canberra early-career artist Nathan Nhan's exhibition finishes there. This solo show features a two-week-long chess tournament installation where the audience can sequentially play four chess games. The installation, crafted with ceramic and wood materials, comprises 128 handmade chess pieces and four chessboards, serving to embrace traditional objects and evoke memory and community through the ritual of playing chess. See: ccasmanuka.com.au.
This exhibition, subtitled Unveiling the Subtle and the Unnoticed, explores the intersection of divergent yet intertwined perspectives. Jeanette Muirhead focuses on nature, drawing attention to the textures, hues and contours found in the bark of eucalypt trunks. Lesley Andersen develops abstract responses to weathered surfaces, highlighting the uniqueness found in the markings, impressions, and disruptions of the concrete footpaths she walks on. The exhibition opens on Friday April 5 at 5pm with guest speaker Dioni Salas. See: frontgallerycafe.com.
In Moriag McKenna's pottery exhibition, on at Canberra Potters Gallery until April 21, each mark and scar etched into the surface of the works tells the story of the object. Layered with slip, glaze, salt, and ash, the pieces in this exhibition map her experiences of working with clay, its materiality, and the enduring influence of the ceramic traditions which inform her practice. There will be a free artist talk on April 13 at 2pm. See: canberrapotters.com.au.
Muggles take note! This show takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into 70 hilarious minutes. It features all the favourite characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, songs and ridiculous props. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre from Thursday April 4 to Sunday April 7. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Ausdance ACT has plenty happening from April 29 to May 5. OnTuesday April 30 and Wednesday May 1 at 6.30pm at the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, Australian Dance Party's Alison Plevey and Sara Black, with guest dance artist, Melanie Lane alongside Alex Voorhoeve (cello), Sia Ahmad (sound/voice) and Nicci Haynes (visuals) present Co_Lab: 24, transporting audiences into the deep listening and abandon innate in live, instantly created performance. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au. For more information on these events and the full program see: ausdanceact.org.au.
