When things aren't as they seem

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
March 29 2024 - 9:04am
Nathan Nhan, Untitled, 2024. Picture supplied
New at CCAS Manuka

We can say that at Canberra Contemporary Art Space, It's Never Quite As It Seems. Well, at least until April 7, which is when Canberra early-career artist Nathan Nhan's exhibition finishes there. This solo show features a two-week-long chess tournament installation where the audience can sequentially play four chess games. The installation, crafted with ceramic and wood materials, comprises 128 handmade chess pieces and four chessboards, serving to embrace traditional objects and evoke memory and community through the ritual of playing chess. See: ccasmanuka.com.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

