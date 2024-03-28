When things aren't as they seem

We can say that at Canberra Contemporary Art Space, It's Never Quite As It Seems. Well, at least until April 7, which is when Canberra early-career artist Nathan Nhan's exhibition finishes there. This solo show features a two-week-long chess tournament installation where the audience can sequentially play four chess games. The installation, crafted with ceramic and wood materials, comprises 128 handmade chess pieces and four chessboards, serving to embrace traditional objects and evoke memory and community through the ritual of playing chess. See: ccasmanuka.com.au.