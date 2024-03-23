Canberra star spearheads first ever A-League 'Green Game'

Spearheading the A-League's first-ever 'Green Game', Emma Ilijoski doesn't have to think very hard to remember why athletes like her are so passionate about the issue of climate change.
The Canberra United defender recalled her debut four years ago, played in 40-degree heat, and every season since there's been more examples of A-League games impacted by extreme weather as a result of climate change.
That's why Ilijoski wants to use her platform to promote action on climate change, and the new player-driven initiative of this weekend's 'Green Game' between Canberra and Wellington Phoenix is a major step for the A-League.
"We've all been touched by climate change in one way or another," Ilijoski told The Canberra Times.
"We've focused on three things for this game - offsetting travel for Wellington Phoenix, reducing our waste and plastic in the stadium, and then the final pillar is education and awareness.
"This is the first game for a future 'Green Round' and then next year we'll think about what we can do to make it bigger and better.
"It sucks that we're in this position to have to do this, but it's a cool opportunity for us to be trailblazers."
Ilijoski has been inspired by other past and present athletes vocal about climate change, such as Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins and former Wallaby-turned-senator, David Pocock, and supported by Professional Footballers Australia, she's determined to make an impact in soccer.
Ilijoski heads up the PFA's 'Our Greener Pitch' player group which introduced the two 'Green Game' matches this season in Canberra for the women's competition, and Brisbane Roar's clash against Newcastle Jets in the A-League Men on April 13.
Along with the Australian Professional Leagues offsetting flight emissions for the away teams, Uber will provide free Comfort Electric rides to Canberra United players and staff, while fans can receive a half-price pool discount to get to the game.
The PFA and FrontRunners will conduct education sessions with Canberra, Wellington, Newcastle and Brisbane Roar about being environmentally conscious, with a PFA report about soccer impact on climate to be released to better inform clubs, players and the community about the issue.
"What I've spoken to people about is that we don't have to be the experts - that's not our job, we aren't scientists - but we can be passionate and raise awareness about it," Ilijoski said.
"Even if you change one thing in your household, it all makes an impact. It's about making those habit changes.
"Climate change is affecting us every season and according to data it's going to continue to get worse, which is unfortunate for us, for soccer fans, for the country and the world."
A-League Women
Canberra United v Wellington Phoenix, Sunday at McKellar Park, 2pm
