Good and bad: Canberra Stadium 'stench' faces test ahead of Socceroos clash

Canberra Stadium officials will be breathing a sigh of relief after the foul stench that permeated through the venue last week cleared in time for Tuesday's Socceroos match.
There were early fears during Friday's ACT Brumbies double header that the sewerage pump issue had not properly been rectified after an odour wafted through the bowels of the venue during the first half of the Super W clash.
The smell worsened before stadium staff adopted measures to disperse the stench. The moves were successful, with the odour moving on before the men's match commenced later in the evening.
With the Socceroos playing Lebanon at Canberra Stadium on Tuesday night, it was an early test to ensure the city avoids international embarrassment during the World Cup qualifier.
Friday however, suggests stadium officials will be able to rest easy over the weekend.
Tom Wright was at his scintillating best for the Brumbies on Friday night, producing a performance that saw him win the race for the Wallabies No.15 jumper last year.
The fullback was unceremoniously dumped by Eddie Jones after just two games but he has put the disappointment behind him and steadily worked his way into the season.
Friday's showing was his best of the year and featured two tries, including a try of the year contender.
The fullback kicked across field to Corey Toole inside his own 22-metre area, before running a superb support line and racing 50m to score late in the first half.
ACT coach Stephen Larkham was pleased with the performance and said Wright will play a key role in his team's quest for a Super Rugby title.
"He was very good tonight," Larkham said. "We found a bit of space on counter-attack tonight, he supported exceptionally well, he showed some good skill on counter-attack and created a couple of linebreaks as well.
"Then at the end chasing their winger down who's quite a quick winger. He's starting to put some really good performances together, which is great to see."
The Brumbies fell victim to a time-wasting crackdown for the second time this season, with Harrison Goddard punished for not removing the ball from the ruck within five seconds.
The push has come from competition officials to increase the time the ball is in play and reduce the number of box kicks in the game. It has also been used in an effort to stamp out the caterpillar at the base of rucks that is used to provide protection for scrumhalves.
Ryan Lonergan was pinged in the round two loss to the Chiefs, with Goddard too slow to use it on Friday.
The Brumbies support the crackdown, however they have been privately frustrated by the lack of consistency by referees throughout the season.
Having been stung twice, expect the side to clean up the area of their game before the business end of the year.
