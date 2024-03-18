The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Stadium stink: 'Stench' ignites blame game as source of smell revealed

Melanie Dinjaski
Cameron Mee
By Melanie Dinjaski, and Cameron Mee
Updated March 18 2024 - 3:57pm, first published 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The fallout from the foul "stench" in the bowels of Canberra Stadium reached a crescendo on Monday when Sport Minister Yvette Berry blamed the Canberra Raiders for the source of the smell.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.