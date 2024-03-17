Fresh push for key feature to be included in new Canberra Stadium plan

ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has declared a new Canberra Stadium should have a roof, with Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium to provide the template.
The coach witnessed the venue up close on Saturday for his team's drought-breaking 27-21 victory over the Otago Highlanders.
The stadium is fully enclosed with a clear roof and can be used for sporting events, concerts, trade shows and conferences. The ground has a maximum capacity of 30,000 but has movable stands that provide flexibility with seating.
The roof was a key part of its design, with Dunedin experiencing bitterly cold winters in a similar fashion to Canberra.
Like the ACT's path to a new stadium, Forsyth Barr Stadium's construction was subject to much debate before it was built.
Thirteen years later, the world-class venue is universally lauded. Its construction has helped Dunedin attract international sporting events and high-profile music stars including Ed Sheeran.
Roof or no roof, the long wait for a new Canberra Stadium is set to continue after Chief Minister Andrew Barr announced a seventh feasibility study into the venue.
The move comes 15 years after discussions first began, with the ACT leader identifying the NSWRL training grounds at Bruce as his new preferred location.
The Brumbies and Raiders have campaigned for a new stadium with a roof for a fan-friendly experience.
Larkham said Saturday's experience reinforced the need for a fully-enclosed venue in the ACT.
"It was a phenomenal atmosphere in terms of the noise supporters can generate, it reverberates around the stadium and creates an enjoyable, connected atmosphere," Larkham said.
"If we had something like that in the [Canberra] city, or near the city, it would be great. We'd have people coming out of bars and restaurants going to the game, they'd be nice and warm and dry with no wind. It's a good example of how enjoyable a game can be."
Larkham's comments came as the Brumbies count the cost of a torrid affair on Saturday afternoon, with a host of stars picking up injuries in the gritty victory.
Medical staff will conduct a review on Monday, however Blake Schoupp (shoulder) and Len Ikitau (knee) are facing time on the sidelines.
There was good news, however, with Andy Muirhead (broken nose) and Tom Hooper (eye socket) cleared to fly home with the team on Sunday after undergoing scans on Saturday night.
Winger Corey Toole scored a crucial try in the victory and enjoyed the atmosphere inside the stadium.
"It was an unreal experience," Toole said.
"It would be nice to have a stadium with a roof in Canberra. I don't know if we're going to get one but it would be nice on those cold Canberra nights, hopefully we can get one across the line."
