'Long overdue': Liberals blast Barr, fire shot in stadium stoush

ACT Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee has declared the rebuild of Canberra Stadium is set to become a key election issue as the saga drags on into its 15th year.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr announced a seventh feasibility study for the project in February after unveiling yet another preferred location for the venue.
This time the ACT leader plans to build the stadium on the site of the old Canberra Raiders headquarters in Bruce, currently a NSW Rugby League training venue.
Mr Barr has commissioned another study to explore the suitability of the site, with the Chief Minister eager to finalise the new venue's location this year.
Stadiums have become hot-button election issues in cities around the country in recent times, with Canberra likely to be no different.
The saga has bubbled away for more than a decade and threatens to boil over in the lead up to the October ACT election as tensions grow.
Ms Lee said Canberrans have a right to feel frustrated by the repeated delays and said a city stadium remains the Liberal Party's preferred location.
"As we've always said, we do see merit in the stadium being in a city location and that is still our preference," Ms Lee said.
"It's still on the table and we'll have a lot more to say in the lead up to the election on it."
A city stadium remains the preference of both the ACT Brumbies and Canberra Raiders, however Barr has repeatedly declared it is off the table.
The delays have left the two teams frustrated as they continue to play in an ageing 47-year-old venue that is rapidly approaching the end of its useful life and risks becoming unfit for professional sport.
Raiders chief executive Don Furner recently returned from a trip to Las Vegas and saw firsthand the impact a new stadium can have on a city after attending the NRL's season launch at the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium.
Ms Lee shared Furner's frustrations and said a Liberal government would fast-track the stadium process if she wins the upcoming election.
"We are looking at the options and we know it's long overdue," she said. "We're talking about Andrew Barr who first proposed a stadium back in 2009 and 15 years later we're back to square one in a way with another feasibility study announced a few weeks ago.
"We know Canberrans have been pretty patient when it comes to it and [a new stadium] is an important step forward in not only sporting culture here in the capital but also as a city.
Ms Lee's comments come after she attended Thoroughbred Park for Sunday's Black Opal meeting.
A modern record of 8472 fans attended the event as Canberrans turned out in force to support the feature raceday.
There has been plenty of conjecture over the need for a new stadium, particularly given years of declining Brumbies crowds.
The franchise points to the state of Canberra Stadium as a key reason attendances have fallen and Ms Lee is confident fans will turn out in force if the facilities are suitable.
"Canberrans love getting behind their local teams," she said. "You see that across all sports, rugby but you've got Canberra United and the Capitals, look at how well they are doing.
"There's no doubt Canberrans love supporting their teams and I think if we had a world-class venue, that would only make it even better."
