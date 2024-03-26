The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

'You will not have an industry': Subbies warn over ACT builders going under

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated March 26 2024 - 1:54pm, first published 12:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A group of Canberra-based subcontractors has made an emotional call for political action as a spate of what they call "disgusting" builder insolvencies in the ACT causes significant hardship in the local construction industry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.