The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

First look: Take an early peek inside the new Holey Moley and Hijinx Hotel

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated March 26 2024 - 1:33pm, first published 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"You never know what's behind the door," a Hijinx Hotel employee says during a preview of Canberra's new entertainment venue from Funlab.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.