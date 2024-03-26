First look: Take an early peek inside the new Holey Moley and Hijinx Hotel

"You never know what's behind the door," a Hijinx Hotel employee says during a preview of Canberra's new entertainment venue from Funlab.
And she's not wrong.
Hijinx Hotel - which is set to open with Holey Moley at the Canberra Centre next week - is a series of puzzles and games all hidden behind identical art deco doors.
Want to shoot some hoops? Explore an abandoned arcade? Or how about playing in a ball pit before dishing up a meal to a sheep called Meryl? All of that and more are hidden behind the doors at Hijinx Hotel. You just need to check in and take the special elevator up to your floor.
"It's no ordinary hotel," venue manager Cameron Roy says.
"Funlab's wondrous competitive playground allows Hijinx Hotel guests to leave their suitcases at home and play - not stay - in the 15 challenge rooms to entice the senses."
On the other side of space once occupied by the Canberra Centre car park, is Holey Moley - the pop culture-themed mini golf course that has proven to be a hit in other cities across Australia, New Zealand and now the United States.
With the likes of ET, The Simpsons, The Flintstones and even the man from the game Operation making up the 18 holes, this mini golf course is not on par with others that you may know.
"It turns traditional putt putt into a multi-sensory labyrinth of unique holes," Mr Roy says.
"It's nifty, nostalgic, a bit '80s and '90s, with each hole themed around pop culture and nostalgia."
Mr Roy may just have the best job in the world - he certainly thinks so. He gets to come to work, play a bunch of games and get paid for it.
Not to mention, he gets to share all of that - including the four new Hijinx Hotel games and the three new Holey Moley holes exclusive to Canberra - with guests.
"I've done all extremes of hospitality and this is nice. I get to be a big kid," Mr Roy says.
"And the best part is giving the guests that experience. That's what we do it for - the hospitality and entertainment industry. It's nice to be able to give back to our guests and give them a reason to come back."
The 350-person precinct also includes four function rooms, karaoke and two themed bars.
Funlab chief executive Michael Schreiber said the venue was designed to be a go-to that is beyond the typical bar, pub or restaurant experience, and is for all ages.
"We're thrilled to bring our wondrous world of fun to Canberrans, where everyone can enjoy some healthy competitive socialising with friends, dates, colleagues, and families," he said.
"At Funlab we're passionate about creating spaces where people can let loose and experience the joy they had as a kid in the playground, as an adult. We combine competitiveness, fun, delicious eats and unique cocktails with a theatrical and immersive environment - a fun-filled experience like no other."
Holey Moley and Hijinx Hotel will open on the corner of Cooyong Street and Ainslie Avenue on April 5.
